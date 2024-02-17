Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) PT Raised to $28.00

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Credo Technology Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.67.

CRDO opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.36. Credo Technology Group has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $23.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.19 and a beta of 2.06.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $44.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Credo Technology Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Credo Technology Group news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 46,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,148.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,875,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,236,102.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Credo Technology Group news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 14,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $327,872.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 218,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,808,025.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 46,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $1,043,148.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,875,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,236,102.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,300,475 shares of company stock valued at $43,674,090 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,991,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 255.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,162,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,625,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,921,000 after acquiring an additional 161,917 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,322,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

