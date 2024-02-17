Critical Review: Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) and Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OTLC)

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) and Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Assertio has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncotelic Therapeutics has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Assertio and Oncotelic Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assertio $156.23 million 0.52 $109.62 million ($2.02) -0.42 Oncotelic Therapeutics N/A N/A $5.09 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Assertio has higher revenue and earnings than Oncotelic Therapeutics.

61.1% of Assertio shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Assertio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Oncotelic Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Assertio and Oncotelic Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assertio -109.78% 40.21% 23.02% Oncotelic Therapeutics N/A -83.41% -38.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Assertio and Oncotelic Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assertio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Oncotelic Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Assertio presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 543.65%. Given Assertio’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Assertio is more favorable than Oncotelic Therapeutics.

Summary

Assertio beats Oncotelic Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc., a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis. It also provides Sympazan, a benzodiazepine for the adjunctive treatment of seizures related with lennox-gastaut syndrome in patients aged two years of age or older; CAMBIA, a non steroidal anti inflammatory drug (NSAID) for the treatment of migraine pain, nausea, photophobia, and phonophobia; Zipsor, a NSAID for relief of mild to moderate pain in adults; SPRIX, a NSAID for the short term management of moderate to moderately severe pain that requires analgesia at the opioid level; and Otrexup, a single-dose auto-injector containing a prescription medicine and methotrexate that is used to treat patients with severe, active rheumatoid arthritis, and active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis, as well as treat adult with severe, recalcitrant, and disabling psoriasis. The company was formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Assertio Holdings, Inc. in May 2020. Assertio Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

About Oncotelic Therapeutics

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-ß2, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus. It also develops OXi4503 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CA4P for the treatment of advanced metastatic melanoma; intranasal drug and delivery system for intra-nasal Apomorphine for the treatment of Parkinson's Disease, erectile disfunction, and female sexual disfunction; Artemisinin, a natural derivative from an Asian herb Artemisia Annua; and AI based technologies to enhance the development and commercialization of Artemisinin based products and support technologies. Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Agoura Hills, California.

