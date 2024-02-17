Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.15-2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.25. The company issued revenue guidance of down 1.5% to up 0.5% yr/yr to ~$870-888 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $879.22 million. Crocs also updated its FY24 guidance to $12.05-12.50 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CROX shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Crocs from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp started coverage on Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $139.78.

Get Crocs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Crocs

Crocs Trading Down 2.2 %

Crocs stock traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,888,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,202. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.59. Crocs has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.95.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $960.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $571,085.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $571,085.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $426,655.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,297,890.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,885 shares of company stock worth $2,056,600 over the last ninety days. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 245.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 249 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Crocs by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 90.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 18.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.