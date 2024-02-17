Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.150-2.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $870.9 million-$888.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $877.9 million.

Crocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ CROX traded down $2.65 on Friday, hitting $118.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,888,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,202. Crocs has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $151.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.59.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $960.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.39 million. Crocs had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 61.97%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Crocs will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CROX. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $139.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $571,085.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,264.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $571,085.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $426,655.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,297,890.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,885 shares of company stock worth $2,056,600 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 67,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after buying an additional 23,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

