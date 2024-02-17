Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $108.37, but opened at $116.66. Crocs shares last traded at $113.80, with a volume of 1,021,616 shares changing hands.

The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $960.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.39 million. Crocs had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 61.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CROX shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.78.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $733,463.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $733,463.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $426,655.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,531 shares in the company, valued at $11,297,890.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,885 shares of company stock worth $2,056,600. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Quarry LP raised its stake in Crocs by 245.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 249 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 440.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

