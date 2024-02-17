Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.05-12.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.90. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-5% yr/yr to ~$4.08-4.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.13 billion. Crocs also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.15-2.25 EPS.

Crocs Stock Performance

CROX traded down $2.65 on Friday, hitting $118.98. 1,888,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,202. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.59. Crocs has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $151.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $960.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CROX. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on Crocs from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.78.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $733,463.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 73,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $426,655.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,297,890.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $733,463.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,600 over the last 90 days. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its position in Crocs by 245.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 249 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 440.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter worth $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Crocs by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crocs

Get Free Report

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

