CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Position Cut by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,516,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 279,736 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.08% of CSX worth $46,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 16.7% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 458,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,084,000 after purchasing an additional 65,550 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 6.7% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 186,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 33.5% in the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 36.6% in the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,863,000 after purchasing an additional 364,585 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 7.2% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 103,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $36.72 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day moving average is $32.46. The company has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.91%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.24.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

