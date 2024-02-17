Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Gap Up to $17.71

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.71, but opened at $18.46. Cullinan Oncology shares last traded at $18.19, with a volume of 76,385 shares traded.

Separately, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Cullinan Oncology Trading Down 1.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.52.

In other Cullinan Oncology news, CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 4,272 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $39,473.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cullinan Oncology news, CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 4,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $39,473.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Corrine Savill sold 18,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $226,823.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,118.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,514 shares of company stock worth $1,539,055. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,848,000. CHI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 3,414,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,737,000 after buying an additional 64,729 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,281,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,436,000 after purchasing an additional 390,505 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cullinan Oncology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,765,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,447,000 after acquiring an additional 19,486 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 6.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,374,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,445,000 after purchasing an additional 143,098 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullinan Oncology, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally bioavailable small-molecule that is in a Phase IIb dose escalation for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

