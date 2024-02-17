Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Holdings Cut by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,546 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $23,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,182,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,435,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,361,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,902,000 after acquiring an additional 283,027 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,458,000 after acquiring an additional 274,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,710,000 after acquiring an additional 235,372 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE CMI traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $266.48. 2,031,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,387. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $269.70.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,123.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,741 shares of company stock valued at $3,081,336. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

