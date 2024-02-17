Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Issues Earnings Results

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CW traded down $2.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.71. The company had a trading volume of 252,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,380. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $157.72 and a one year high of $238.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CW. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

