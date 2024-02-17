Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.000-10.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion. Curtiss-Wright also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.00-$10.30 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CW. Truist Financial increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $240.50.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $233.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $157.72 and a fifty-two week high of $238.73.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.