Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CW traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.71. 252,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,380. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $157.72 and a 52-week high of $238.73.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 8.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CW

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.