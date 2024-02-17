CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVV opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.87. CVD Equipment has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $15.22.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of CVD Equipment

In other CVD Equipment news, major shareholder Andrew Africk purchased 42,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $192,392.09. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,023,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,615,006.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVV. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVD Equipment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of CVD Equipment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

