CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $250.91.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CYBR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $207.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stephens raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company.

CYBR stock opened at $260.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 1.08. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $120.11 and a 52-week high of $283.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 103.2% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth $217,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 17.6% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 45,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 539.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 60,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 51,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

