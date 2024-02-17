CyberConnect (CYBER) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $28.76 Million

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One CyberConnect token can currently be bought for about $8.04 or 0.00015779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CyberConnect has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. CyberConnect has a market capitalization of $139.49 million and approximately $28.76 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberConnect Profile

CyberConnect was first traded on August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,343,583 tokens. CyberConnect’s official website is cyberconnect.me. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @cyberconnecthq. CyberConnect’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/cyberconnecthq.

Buying and Selling CyberConnect

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberConnect (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. CyberConnect has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 17,343,583 in circulation. The last known price of CyberConnect is 8.32223983 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $35,396,249.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyberconnect.me/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberConnect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberConnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

