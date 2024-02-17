CymaBay Therapeutics’ (CBAY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Jonestrading

Jonestrading reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $32.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut CymaBay Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley restated a neutral rating and issued a $32.50 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.15.

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $32.18 on Tuesday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $32.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 22.76, a quick ratio of 22.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.30.

In related news, VP Daniel Menold sold 21,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $472,719.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $191,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Menold sold 21,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $472,719.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,097 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,029 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

