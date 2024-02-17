CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Earns Neutral Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their neutral rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CBAY. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a neutral rating and set a $32.50 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Jonestrading restated a hold rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $32.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.15.

Shares of CBAY opened at $32.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 22.76, a quick ratio of 22.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.30. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $32.24.

In related news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 11,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $243,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $322,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $191,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 11,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $243,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,097 shares of company stock worth $3,368,029 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBAY. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 72,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

