DA Davidson Raises Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $90.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of several other reports. Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.16.

Get Shopify alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SHOP

Shopify Trading Down 3.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $81.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.44. Shopify has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 903.32 and a beta of 2.27.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.