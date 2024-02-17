DA Davidson Reiterates Neutral Rating for monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

DA Davidson reissued their neutral rating on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $190.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on monday.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on monday.com from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on monday.com from $234.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $216.23.

monday.com stock opened at $225.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.92 and a 200-day moving average of $172.88. monday.com has a 52 week low of $108.35 and a 52 week high of $239.22.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that monday.com will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in monday.com by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in monday.com by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

