Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Trading 10% Higher

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) were up 10% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $2.04. Approximately 1,556,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 4,943,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DADA. Citigroup cut Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Dada Nexus from $11.60 to $10.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. CLSA assumed coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Dada Nexus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.87.

Dada Nexus Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $550.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.72.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $396.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.09 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 13.84% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Dada Nexus by 222.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Dada Nexus by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 23.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

