Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,975,565,000 after buying an additional 83,329 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,650,767,000 after purchasing an additional 269,571 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $1,326,177,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE DE traded down $3.98 on Friday, reaching $360.68. 2,274,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,083. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $101.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.74.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

