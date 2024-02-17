Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Definity Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of TSE DFY opened at C$41.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of C$4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.03. Definity Financial has a 1 year low of C$32.09 and a 1 year high of C$42.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.58.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.94.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

