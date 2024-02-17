DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,521 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $21,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,068,000 after purchasing an additional 17,226 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,793,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 125,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,587 shares of company stock worth $8,671,094 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.21.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $143.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.07 and its 200 day moving average is $123.17. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $149.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.15%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

