Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Price Target Lowered to $10.50 at Wedbush

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DENN. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Denny’s from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.92.

DENN opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70. The company has a market cap of $494.71 million, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.99. Denny’s has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $12.85.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.67 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 80.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth about $12,380,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Denny’s by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,166,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,813,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,407,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,959,000 after purchasing an additional 510,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,321,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

