Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 997 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 379,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Workiva were worth $38,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,328,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,722,000 after acquiring an additional 33,593 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 23.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,426,000 after purchasing an additional 564,500 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Workiva by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,985,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,733,000 after buying an additional 227,006 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 14.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,262,932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,337,000 after buying an additional 163,938 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Workiva by 4.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,223,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,990,000 after buying an additional 51,923 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workiva alerts:

Insider Activity at Workiva

In related news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $279,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,754.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $279,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,754.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $1,070,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,453 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,849.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Workiva from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WK

Workiva Stock Performance

Shares of WK stock opened at $93.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.57. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.00 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Workiva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.