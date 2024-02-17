Deutsche Bank AG Sells 221,012 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,209,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 221,012 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $40,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $24.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average is $19.77. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

