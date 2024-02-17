Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank Of America (Bofa) decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $183.05.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $179.42 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $181.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,869,787 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,391,567,000 after buying an additional 176,208 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,209,617,000 after acquiring an additional 648,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,656,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,575,653,000 after purchasing an additional 112,297 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,227,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $965,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,392 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $519,995,000 after purchasing an additional 48,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

