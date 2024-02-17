Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $186.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $170.00 to $186.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $183.05.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $179.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $181.54.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

