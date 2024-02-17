Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

DBD has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson raised Diebold Nixdorf from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.31. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $34.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBD. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 11.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 25.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 14.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

