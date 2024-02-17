Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Digital Ally Stock Performance
DGLY opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49. Digital Ally has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.34 million for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative return on equity of 102.78% and a negative net margin of 89.51%.
Institutional Trading of Digital Ally
About Digital Ally
Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.
