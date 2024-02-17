Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.21.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $136.22 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $149.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.56. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 50,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 26,484 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,664,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 16,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

