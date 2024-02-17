Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Digital Turbine from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.70.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.40. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $14.61. The firm has a market cap of $355.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,652,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,141,000 after buying an additional 346,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,790,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,744,000 after purchasing an additional 543,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,675,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,110,000 after purchasing an additional 195,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,940,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

