Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Sold by Plan Group Financial LLC

Plan Group Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,874 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up about 4.4% of Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Plan Group Financial LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $6,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after acquiring an additional 53,652 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 139.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 39,080 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 71,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 389,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,731,000 after acquiring an additional 96,595 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.80. 519,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,819. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.48 and a 1 year high of $43.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.16 and its 200 day moving average is $41.25.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

