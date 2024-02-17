Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Short Interest Update

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the January 15th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $495,973,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $340,672,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,597,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,119 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,027,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DFS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.24.

Read Our Latest Report on Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $110.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,181. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.29. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.