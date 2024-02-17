Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Short Interest Update

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the January 15th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services
In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $495,973,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $340,672,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,597,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,119 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,027,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Report on Discover Financial Services
Discover Financial Services Stock Performance
DFS stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $110.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,181. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.29. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.
Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.
Discover Financial Services Company Profile
Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Discover Financial Services
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.