Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,534,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 484,785 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.98% of Dominion Energy worth $738,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $595,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,185,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,285,271. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.57 and its 200-day moving average is $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $58.93.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

