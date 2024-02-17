DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Raised to $50.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DKNG. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas cut shares of DraftKings from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.64.

DraftKings Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $44.57 on Tuesday. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $45.62. The stock has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average of $33.42.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 96.17%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 238,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $8,507,123.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,760,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,062,502.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $28,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,654.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 238,629 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $8,507,123.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,760,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,062,502.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,390,485 shares of company stock valued at $132,291,151. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in DraftKings by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

