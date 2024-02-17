DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.74 Per Share

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.735 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

DT Midstream has a payout ratio of 66.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect DT Midstream to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.3%.

DT Midstream Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $54.70 on Friday. DT Midstream has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $58.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. DT Midstream had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.89.

Institutional Trading of DT Midstream

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in DT Midstream by 5.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 23.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

