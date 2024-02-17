DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.74

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.735 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

DT Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 66.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DT Midstream to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.3%.

DT Midstream Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of DTM stock opened at $54.70 on Friday. DT Midstream has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $58.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. DT Midstream had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DTM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.89.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 91.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 602.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

