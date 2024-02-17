DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on DD. BMO Capital Markets cut DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD opened at $68.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.60, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

