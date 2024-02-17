Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $3.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73. The company has a market cap of $115.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.31 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLNG. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 110.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 46,511 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,894 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

