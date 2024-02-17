Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the three analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Friday, January 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBC. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $62,383,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,926,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,113 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,543,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 1,965.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,622,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,181 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,836,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBC opened at $13.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Eastern Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $16.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 31.21%.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

