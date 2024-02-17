Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the three analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.25.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Friday, January 26th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on EBC
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern Bankshares
Eastern Bankshares Stock Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ:EBC opened at $13.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Eastern Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $16.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.16.
Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 31.21%.
About Eastern Bankshares
Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eastern Bankshares
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.