Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Eastman Kodak from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of KODK stock opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average is $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 3.42. Eastman Kodak has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $6.34.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 5.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 2.7% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 110,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 76.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 34,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

