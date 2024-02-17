Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $220.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $200.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ECL. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ecolab from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Ecolab from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $216.88.

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE ECL opened at $215.46 on Wednesday. Ecolab has a one year low of $153.87 and a one year high of $221.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.78 and a 200 day moving average of $185.15. The company has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ecolab by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 65,845.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after buying an additional 1,833,139 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $304,475,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,669,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,185,000 after buying an additional 903,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

