Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EW. Leerink Partnrs reissued a market perform rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.38.

EW opened at $86.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $622,163.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,363,236.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,889 shares of company stock worth $13,685,420 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $234,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 83.3% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $599,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% during the third quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860,000 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

