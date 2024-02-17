Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.38.

NYSE EW opened at $86.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.04. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $94.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.44 and its 200 day moving average is $73.59.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $574,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,685.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,889 shares of company stock worth $13,685,420. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

