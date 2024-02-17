Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.83

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.83 and last traded at $23.83, with a volume of 530977 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Element Solutions

Element Solutions Price Performance

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $27,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $32,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,109,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $27,120.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,203 shares of company stock worth $2,255,110 over the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 85.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 47.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 8,131.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 370.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Element Solutions by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.