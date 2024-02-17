Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the January 15th total of 4,890,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 688.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,568,000 after buying an additional 338,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $24.28 on Friday, reaching $782.06. 5,009,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,524,873. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $636.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $590.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $742.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $794.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 50.78% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 89.66%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price target (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $655.50.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

