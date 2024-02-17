Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.900-0.960 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Elme Communities Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ELME traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.11. 1,968,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,476. Elme Communities has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.29.
Elme Communities Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is -118.03%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Report on ELME
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elme Communities
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Elme Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $304,764,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elme Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $34,355,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Elme Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $25,637,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Elme Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $21,571,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Elme Communities by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,244,000 after buying an additional 676,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.
Elme Communities Company Profile
Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Elme Communities
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.