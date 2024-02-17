Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.900-0.960 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:ELME traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.11. 1,968,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,476. Elme Communities has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is -118.03%.

ELME has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Elme Communities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Elme Communities from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Elme Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $304,764,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elme Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $34,355,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Elme Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $25,637,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Elme Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $21,571,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Elme Communities by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,244,000 after buying an additional 676,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

