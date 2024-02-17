Energi (NRG) Market Cap Hits $9.54 Million

Energi (NRG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 17th. Over the last week, Energi has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $9.54 million and $290,967.71 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00076054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00025283 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00019569 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006252 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006660 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001385 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 73,706,143 coins and its circulating supply is 73,706,018 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

