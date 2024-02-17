Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,390,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the January 15th total of 38,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.55. The stock had a trading volume of 16,493,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,958,507. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average is $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.60%.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fractal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.9% in the third quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 5,682,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,719,000 after acquiring an additional 647,885 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.5% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 421,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after buying an additional 77,352 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,359,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,281,000 after buying an additional 629,300 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth approximately $4,507,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 23.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,237,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,367,000 after buying an additional 231,520 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

